Going Seasonal

Host and Exec. Producer KRISTA TIPPETT is taking her weekly podcast and public radio show "ON BEING" from the public radio system in JUNE and converting it to a seasonally-produced podcast in the FALL. TIPPETT created the show, distributed by NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK, as "SPEAKING OF FAITH" in JULY 2003 and changed its title to "ON BEING" in 2010.

“The front edge of growth of the organization I founded in 2013, THE ON BEING PROJECT, is at the intersection of media and long-term social healing,” said TIPPETT in a letter to radio affiliates. “It’s time for us to live more fully into that mission, and for me to be differently present to this moment in the life of the world. For me personally, this is an energizing and necessary transition. After hosting 52 weeks of programming a year for close to 20 years, I’m ready to move to a more sustainable rhythm and to open space and time for writing, public engagement, and new extensions of our content in the world that is emerging.”

“It has been a fantastic joy and privilege to evolve a new kind of conversation about the life of the spirit and the life of the mind, moral imagination and social courage, on public radio stations and with public radio listeners.” added TIPPETT. “We will always understand ourselves as colleagues and family to you. Indeed, we would love to find ways to partner with you and your communities through our work beyond this moment, and we will communicate about that with specificity later this year.”

