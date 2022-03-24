Greene, Saenz, Sheltered Music Creative Director Jenny Hall, Franklin

SHELTERED MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed songwriter JASON SAENZ to its roster as part of a creative alliance with STEPHANIE GREENE’s GRAVITY GONE MUSIC.

SAENZ's song credits include writing Country and Pop songs for artists including GAVIN DeGRAW, LITTLE BIG TOWN, BRANDY CLARK, LEE ANN WOMACK and many more. His new single, “Missing You,” co-written with LAUREN WEINTRAUB, SARA HAZE and TODD CLARK, is out now.

“We’re very happy to be adding JASON to our roster in NASHVILLE," said SHELTERED MUSIC SVP DARRELL FRANKLIN. "JASON is someone who is a proven force in many genres. STEPHANIE and JASON have a long history of over a decade of success together, and we are excited to build upon that in this new partnership."

“This felt right from our first coffee hang,” said SAENZ. “Having my champion, STEPH, join up with DARRELL was the right move for everyone. We’re going to do some great things together.” GREENE added, “Joining forces with SHELTERED MUSIC, who share a similar philosophy, ensures that our efforts will produce winning results for everyone.”

« see more Net News