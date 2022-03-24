Limited Spots Available

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) will resume its “CRS360” webinar series next WEDNESDAY (3/30) at 1p (CT), with part one of a two-part follow-up to the CRS Research Presentation presented by NUVOODOO at CRS 2022 last month.

The webinar, titled “What You Didn’t See,” will divulge comprehensive lifestyle and behavioral data not shared during the original presentation held at CRS and will provide valuable and actionable insights to all programmers targeting the Country consumer market.

Panelists will include NUVOODOO’s LEIGH JACOBS and CAROLYN GILBERT and CRS Agenda Committee member and iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Programming MAYNARD. The presentation will be moderated by BIG MACHINE RECORDS GM and CRS Research Committee member CLAY HUNNICUTT.

CRS Exec. Dir. RJ CURTIS said, "The consumer data compiled by our research partners at NUVOODOO was vast. A one-hour session at CRS wasn't enough time to share every nugget, so LEIGH JACOBS and CAROLYN GILBERT have prepared an additional presentation designed to go deeper and wider. They'll share insights into lifestyle and beliefs based on never before asked questions. The findings may challenge our assumptions about Country consumers' approach to social and political topics."

A limited number of slots are available for the ”CRS360” webinar series, that will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested may sign up here.

