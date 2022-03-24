Thursday Sessions

THURSDAY's schedule at PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS in LOS ANGELES kicked off three days of sessions with the biggest name on the agenda, WILL FERRELL, in an opening keynote session.

FERRELL joined iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROUP's CONAL BYRNE for an opening chat promoting "THE RON BURGUNDY PODCAST" and the show's residency at LARGO in LOS ANGELES recording shows in front of a live audience for the podcast's next season. The rambling discussion included FERRELL reminiscing about his school days and early attempts at standup comedy, joining THE GROUNDLINGS ("it's much easier to die on stage with a group"), "SNL," his process creating content for the podcast, the genesis of the Ron Burgundy character (watching longtime news anchor MORT CRIM speaking in his "news anchor voice" while being interviewed in a documentary about the late JESSICA SAVITCH), how he decided to do a podcast with the character, and creating comedy in the face of the pandemic and war.





In a short opening segment before FERRELL's appearance, PODNEWS Editor JAMES CRIDLAND, joking that he was serving as "WILL FERRELL's warm-up man," offered highlights from the PODNEWS "Podcast Report Card," a survey of podcasters that included comments both positive and critical about various aspects of podcast platforms like analytics and creator relations. CRIDLAND said that he will be sharing the comments -- anonymized -- with APPLE and GOOGLE upon their request, and SPOTIFY, after initial resistance, has requested access to the comments as well.

CRIDLAND returned to moderate a panel on subscriptions, with SONY MUSIC SVP/Business Development & Operations EMILY RASEKH noting the parallel of podcasting's move to subscriptions with that of the music industry thriving under a subscription model. The panel, also featuring PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES Chief Business Officer JON SCHNAARS and TENDERFOOT TV President DONALD ALBRIGHT, discussed the economics of ad-free subscriptions versus advertising-supported content, windowing and early-access, succes with limited series, bonus content ("providing content, more content, content that (subscribers) want," ALBRIGHT offered, adding that what has worked for his company is content that has the same quality and sound design as the main show), marketing challenges, getting on Android devices when APPLE's subscription platform is unavailable to Android users (SCHNAARS said that being available on multiple subscription platforms is "significantly more work and effort"), analytics (RASEKH saying that "there's room for improvement" but "it's going in the right direction").

Later sessions scheduled for THURSDAY include a panel on joining a podcast network, data from CHARTABLE, marketing, the podcasting ventures from larger companies, and the process of making a daily podcast.

