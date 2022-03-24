WNXP APD JOB

NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO Triple A WNXP (91-ONE NASHVILLE’S NEW MUSIC EXPERIENCE)/NASHVILLE has a prominent APD opening. Current APD AYISHA JAFFER is leaving for a new opportunity. Stay tuned for the announcement coming soon. Meanwhile, WNXP PD JASON WILKINS states “We’re open to candidates with all kinds of backgrounds. The job description is important and there are basic required skills, but ultimately it’s about finding the right fit and someone who brings an added perspective.” Qualified candidates can learn more about the position here.





