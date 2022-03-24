Staff Changes

MCA NASHVILLE Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion MICHELLE (TYRRELL) ELLIOTT is leaving the music industry after a more than 25-year career, including more than a decade in her current role. Before MCA, she was with LYRIC STREET RECORDS. She will depart the label on FRIDAY (3/25) to work for a non-profit.

The label's MIRANDA McDONALD will shift from covering the SOUTHWEST to replace ELLIOTT in the NORTHEAST. And effective FRIDAY, APRIL 1st, KAILEEN MANGAN will rejoin the MCA team as Dir./Promotion for the SOUTHWEST after nearly a year in her current role as MIDWEST Regional Promotion Mgr. for ARISTA NASHVILLE. MANGAN has been Promotion Coord. at MCA before joining ARISTA last year (NET NEWS 7/16/21).

Send best wishes to ELLIOTT here.

