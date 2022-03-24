Rodriguez, Aga, & Sterling

BETTER NOISE MUSIC has promoted MELANIE RODRIGUEZ to VP/Label Management and AISHA AGA to VP/Internal Communication. In addition, the label has also hired music marketing pro TRISH STERLING, as Senior Label Manager.

RODRIGUEZ, who has been with the label since 2019, has worked with such artists as diamond-selling alternative act AWOLNATION, rock/hip-hop fusion artist HYRO THE HERO, critically acclaimed country-rocker CORY MARKS, and most notably with California alt-reggae act DIRTY HEADS, who had a massive viral TIKTOK moment for their hit “Vacation” in 2021. The campaign, which RODRIGUEZ oversaw, earned 4 BILLION+ user-generated content views and resulted in a retrospective THE BEST OF DIRTY HEADS collection, including a collaboration with TRAVIS BARKER on the track “Rage.”

AGA, joined the company in 2021, managing the executive office of KOVAC. Since coming aboard, she’s played a key role in organizing company-wide initiatives surrounding priority marketing efforts, and she will continue helping to make the company’s internal workflow and human resources processes run more efficiently.

STERLING previously held positions at ROC NATION, DEFJAM, and DOWNTOWN MUSIC before joining BETTER NOISE last month. STERLING will oversee key upcoming projects such as a new 2022 album from rock music giants FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, who are the second most consumed rock act in the world when combining radio airplay, streaming, and sales, along with a new 2022 album from Mongolian rock band THE HU, who are on a North American tour this spring, kicking off with their set at COACHELLA next month.





