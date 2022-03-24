Sold

ROX RADIO GROUP, LLC is selling Sports KAKS (ESPN ARKANSAS 99.5)/GOSHEN-FAYETTEVILLE, AR and K237GR/JOHNSON, AR to PEARSON BROADCASTING OF GOSHEN. INC. for $900,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, KWCL-FM BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. is selling Oldies KWCL-F (OLDIES 96.7)/OAK GROVE, LA to HOLLAND BROADCASTING, LLC for $135,000.

And COVENANT BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC has closed on the sale of Religion WJSA-F/JERSEY SHORE, PA and W263AG/WILLIAMSPORT, PA to MONTROSE BROADCASTING CORP. for $475,000.

The FCC also affirmed its approval of the already-closed sale by FLORIDA SPORTSTALK, LLC of WGGG-A-W221DX/GAINESVILLE, FL-WMOP-A/OCALA, FL to ANTHONY BUCHER's HITMAKER MUSIC GROUP, LLC for $260,000 over the objection of UOBN BROADCASTING NETWORK, LLC, which said it had an LMA to operate the stations with an option to buy and claimed racial discrimination in the seller's decision to sell to HITMAKER instead of UOBN. The Commission said that the objection raised issues already raised with the Media Bureau and that the objector had not made a prima facie case of discrimination and relied on inapplicable laws.

