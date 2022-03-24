Songwriters In Paradise Napa 4/21-24

The third annual SIP NAPA (SONGWRITERS IN PARADISE) 2022 will be held APRIL 21st through 24th at NAPA, CA wineries including SILVER OAK CELLARS, FRANK FAMILY, ALPHA OMEGA and BRASSWOOD. Each night of the event will feature a BLUEBIRD CAFE-style of “in the round” performances, with three songwriters on stage together sharing songs and stories from 6:30 to 9:30p (PT).

This year's lineup of performing songwriters from NASHVILLE includes TIM NICHOLS, JEDD HUGHES, LAUREN JENKINS, WYATT DURRETTE, MONTY POWELL, PAUL McDONALD and more.

A portion of SIP event proceeds are donated to charitable funds, with money raised by auctioning off of signed guitars, handwritten lyrics and more.

A limited number of tickets are still available.

