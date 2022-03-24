Paul Simon Tribute Set

The RECORDING ACADEMY has announced that HOMEWARD BOUND: A GRAMMY SALUTE TO THE SONGS OF PAUL SIMON will take place on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6th at 7:30p (PT) at THE HOLLYWOOD PANTAGES THEATRE. The event will later air on CBS with added performances.

A diverse group of GRAMMY-winning artists and past and current GRAMMY nominees including BRANDI CARLILE, RHIANNON GIDDENS, ANGÉLIQUE KIDJO, LITTLE BIG TOWN, DAVE MATTHEWS, BRAD PAISLEY, BILLY PORTER, SHAGGY, TAKE 6, IRMA THOMAS, and TROMBONE SHORTY will perform at the special tribute concert honoring 16-time GRAMMY winner PAUL SIMON, who will make a special appearance at the tribute.

« see more Net News