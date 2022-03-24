Red-Hot Run-It-Up Records' Atwater

INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP has signed a global distribution deal with RUN-IT-UP RECORDS, the independent label founded by music industry veteran STANLEY “CITI” ATWATER in 2017. RUN-IT-UP is the GEN Z leader in the music industry with the most playlisted hits on SPOTIFY and APPLE, and the most uploaded song to TIKTOK in 2022 as a black owned, independent record label.

CEO/INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP BOB ROBACK said, “Citi has built a powerful roster of artists backed by one of the most knowledgeable executive teams in the indie sector,” said Bob Roback, CEO of Ingrooves Music Group. “Run-It-Up is setting up to have an amazing future, and we look forward to sharing our global knowledge and expertise to ensure that it does.”

ATWATER added, “As the GEN Z leader in the music industry, we have more momentum than at any time since our launch, so we had many options when we were looking for a new distribution partner. INGROOVES made the decision an easy one. They are way out in front with new technologies and have the kind of industry relationships and expertise that will help us to ensure our artists build the biggest fan bases possible. We’re excited to be embarking on this new phase of growth with INGROOVES.”

