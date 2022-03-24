Mornings Open In Burlington, VT

HALL COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WIZN/BURLINGTON, VT morning man DEVON MCGARRY is exiting MARCH 31st for an opportunity outside of radio. MCGARRY joined HALL COMMUNICATIONS 10 years ago and recently added APD stripes for sister Alternative WBTZ (99.9 THE BUZZ) and WIZN.

WBTZ & WIZN PD KEVIN MAYS said, "We’ll miss him as he started here as an intern and the last 10 years he has worked his was up doing almost every job here. We are searching for a morning show.”

Find more details on ALL ACCESS Job Openings here.

« see more Net News