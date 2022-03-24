-
'The Shagbag Show' Celebrates 20 Years On KION (Power Talk Central Coast)/Salinas-Monterey
DAVID MARZETTI's "THE SHAGBAG SHOW," airing on iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KION-A-K266BD (POWER TALK CENTRAL COAST 1460 AM AND 101.1 FM)/SALINAS-MONTEREY, is celebrating its 20th anniversary on APRIL 2nd.
The weekly show airs live from DEL MONTE GOLF COURSE every SATURDAY morning, and MARZETTI tells ALL ACCESS that he has never missed a show in its 20-year run, which has aired over 1,000 shows with more than 4,000 guests.