20 Years

DAVID MARZETTI's "THE SHAGBAG SHOW," airing on iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KION-A-K266BD (POWER TALK CENTRAL COAST 1460 AM AND 101.1 FM)/SALINAS-MONTEREY, is celebrating its 20th anniversary on APRIL 2nd.

The weekly show airs live from DEL MONTE GOLF COURSE every SATURDAY morning, and MARZETTI tells ALL ACCESS that he has never missed a show in its 20-year run, which has aired over 1,000 shows with more than 4,000 guests.





Marzetti

