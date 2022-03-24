Now Accepting Scholarship Applications For 2022

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION (AWMF) Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for the 2022 fall semester. AWMF recognizes and supports future generations of women in media with more than $20,000 in scholarships awarded annually.

Launching now is the NCTA – The INTERNET AND TELEVISION ASSOCIATION scholarship -- and the deadline to apply is MAY 11th. Click here for more scholarship opportunities and information.

