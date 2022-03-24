No Orioles Game Broadcasts, No Problem

With baseball season imminent, AUDACY Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE, which lost the rights to BALTIMORE ORIOLES play-by-play to crosstown HEARST Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK) and News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA this season (NET NEWS 1/5), is launching a season-long baseball show airing at 6p (ET) on ORIOLES game nights.

“BALTIMORE BASEBALL TONIGHT” will be hosted by midday "VINNY & HAYNIE" co-host BOB HAYNIE, former ORIOLES BILL RIPKEN and MIKE BORDICK, former ORIOLES VP/Baseball Operations JIM DUQUETTE, and THE FAN ORIOLES beat reporter CORDELL WOODLAND. The show will air from PICKLES PUB across the street from ORIOLE PARK AT CAMDEN YARDS before home games and from the studios and other locations for road games. HAYNIE hosted a similar show, "ORIOLES BASEBALL TONIGHT," in 2012-2020.

“‘BALTIMORE BASEBALL TONIGHT’ will give fans an in-depth preview of the BALTIMORE professional baseball team throughout the season and bring them closer to the game than ever before,” said AUDACY BALTIMORE SVP/Market Mgr. TRACY BRANDYS. “We’re also extremely excited to get back out with the fans at PICKLES PUB and share our collective passion for the team alongside BOB, BILL, MIKE, JIM and CORDELL -- five individuals who have decades of insight on the team.”

« see more Net News