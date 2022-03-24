Knapp

MUSICMSTER Pres. and Founder JOE KNAPP's radio career began at the age of 11, when he built a transmitter out of spare parts and broadcast illegally out of his childhood bedroom. From there, JOE went on to build other legitimate stations from the ground up, including working alongside SCOTT SHANNON to put the legendary Top 40 WHTZ (Z-100)/NEW YORK on the air.

In 1983, JOE took out a book on computer programming and wrote a music scheduling system to replace his station's unreliable card system. As demand for his program spread, JOE launched his company, A-WARE SOFTWARE. Nearly 40 years later, MUSICMASTER is used by thousands of radio stations, including groups like AUDACY, UNIVISION, COX, SAGA, SALEM, SIRIUSXM, ROGERS, BELL, VIACOM MTV, MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS, URBAN ONE, and many other great companies in dozens of countries around the world.

Needless to say, JOE has some stories to tell. Click here to read JOE's behind the scenes story from the ground up of "The Story Behind The Story of Z-100."





