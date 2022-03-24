-
Mid-West Family Madison's Bonnie Oleson Makes History As Bucks' First Female PA Announcer
by Charese Frugé
March 25, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
MID-WEST FAMILY MADISON's Dir./Event Marketing, BONNIE OLESON, made history last night (3/24) at the NBA Champion MILWAUKEE BUCKS game as public address announcer – the first female PA announcer in BUCKS history. For the past 24 years, OLESON has served as the PA announcer for the WISCONSIN BADGERS women's basketball, volleyball and softball teams. She took the mic for THURSDAY night's game against the WASHINGTON WIZARDS as a part of the team's WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH celebrations. Read the full story at ONMILWAUKEE.COM.