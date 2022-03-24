iHEARTRADIO, in partnership with XUMO, will launch new, visual enhancing, genre-based music channels that will give listeners a new way to enjoy music in their living room.

The channels include iHEARTCOUNTRY, iHEART90s, iHEART ALTERNATIVE RADIO, THE BEAT and LATINO HITS, with more to be included throughout the month.

With the XUMO app, listeners can create ambiance for any at-home occasion using the music section of XUMO’s electronic programming guide and selecting one of the iHEART channels.

Commented iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROUP EVP/Distribution & Platform Partnerships JESSICA JERRICK, “We’re proud to announce our partnership with XUMO as we launch our lineup of always-on iHEARTRADIO music channels within XUMO’s electronic programming guide. iHEARTRADIO’s genre-based stations are the perfect soundtrack for living rooms across AMERICA; and with complementary visuals, we think they will also offer a beautiful and engaging backdrop for any listening occasion.”

The XUMO app is available on ANDROID, IOS, XFINITY X1, ROKU, VIZIO and GOOGLE TV platforms, as well as other connected devices.

To read the entire iHEART blog about the partnership, go here.

