Legendary reggaeton pioneer DADDY YANKEE, announced this week he's retiring fromthe music business after 32 years.

In a video statement posted to YOUTUBE, he said, "This race, which has been a marathon, finally sees the finish line. Now, I am going to enjoy what all of you have given me. People say that I made this genre worldwide, but it was you who gave me the key to open the doors to make it the biggest in the world."

He will go out with one final live tour and album, "Legendaddy," out yesterday

"I'll give you all the styles that have defined me on one album. 'Legendaddy' -- it's fight, it's party, it's war, it's romance," the singer explained.

DADDY YANKEE's "Gasolina," came out in 2004 and is often credited fast breaking reggaeton to a global audience. He sold more than 30 million records in his career.

DADDY YANKEE collaborated with fellow PUERTO RICAN LUIS FONSI on "Despacito," in 2017, a record-breaking single that topped the pop charts for 16 weeks. It is also YOUTUBE's second most-streamed video of all time.

His La Última Vuelta World Tour will kick off on AUGUST 10th in PORTLAND, OR, and run through DECEMBER, finishing with a date in MEXICO CITY.





