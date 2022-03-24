What Are You Watchin'?

Not many acts can lay claim to over 45 million YOUTUBE subscribers on their official artist channel, but BILLIE EILISH is one of them. She joins a group of less than 10 acts to hit that benchmark, reaching #59 on the U.S. Top Artists and #61 on the Global Artists charts.

Elsewhere on YOUTUBE, LIL DURK's new album 7220 landed 11 tracks on the U.S. Top Songs chart, with "AHHH HA" leading the way. ENCANTO continues to dominate that chart as "We Don't Talk About Bruno" spends an 11th week at #1. The big debut belongs to MEGAN THEE STALLION and DUA LIPA's collaboration, "Sweetest Pie," coming in at #11, boasting more than 13 million views.

« see more Net News