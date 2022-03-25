Crowley

iHEARTMEDIA/PITTSBURGH sports host/producer ADAM CROWLEY is joining crosstown AUDACY Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH as a producer, fill-in host, and weekend host with his first show scheduled for 6p (ET) on MARCH 29th, according to the PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE.

CROWLEY was with the iHEART cluster for 12 years, first as a producer and host at Sports WBGG-A (ESPN PITTSBURGH) and later hosting a daily show for STEELERS NATION RADIO on WDVE-HD2 and reporting on the cluster's other stations.

