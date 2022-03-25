Caray and Caray (Photo: Amarillo Sod Poodles)

With SAM LEVITT called up to the majors as studio host for SAN DIEGO PADRES broadcasts on AUDACY Sports KWFN (97.3 THE FAN)/SAN DIEGO (NET NEWS 3/21), his former team, the minor league AMARILLO SOD POODLES, are replacing him as the club's radio play-by-play announcer with two broadcasters, who also happen to be identical twins and members of a fabled sports broadcasting family.

CHRIS and STEFAN CARAY, great grandchildren of the late HARRY CARAY, grandchildren of the late ATLANTA BRAVES voice SKIP CARAY, sons of current BRAVES broadcaster CHIP CARAY, and nephews of ROCKET CITY TRASH PANDAS broadcaster JOSH CARAY, will call the SOD POODLES games this season, and are being billed as "the first identical twins to broadcast pro baseball together." The CARAY twins called collegiate wood bat league baseball for the COTUIT KETTLEERS in the CAPE COD BASEBALL LEAGUE last SUMMER and also called GEORGIA GWINNETT COLLEGE baseball.

“We are so excited for this next chapter of SOD POODLES baseball and broadcast,” said SOD POODLES Pres./GM TONY ENSOR. “We feel like the historic pairing of CHRIS and STEFAN are going to help us build off the success and one-of-a-kind fan experience we’ve provided since 2019. Our SOD POODLES broadcast is a top 5 broadcast in the country, and we knew we wanted to continue to evolve and use our previous success and take it to the next level. Chris and Stefan certainly fit that bill. Their unique style and knowledge of the game along with being the next generation of the most legendary baseball broadcast family made this the only move for our organization and fans. We can’t wait to introduce them to our community next week and every night during the 2022 season.”

The SOD POODLES air on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KIKZ-A/AMARILLO, with SUNDAY games simulcast on AC KMXJ (MIX 94.1).

