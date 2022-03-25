Jacobs

The difficulty of succeeding in podcasting, and the occasional clash of cultures when broadcasters have tried to assert themselves in the newer medium, is the focus of FRED JACOBS' latest post at JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES' blog TODAY (3/25), and with PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS going on in LOS ANGELES this week, JACOBS' observations are especially timely.

JACOBS points to the recent piece by ASHLEY CARMAN at THE VERGE on the merger of STITCHER into SIRIUSXM and the problems that arose in bringing the podcast company under the radio company's umbrella, compared to the smoother integration of the former HOWSTUFFWORKS into iHEARTMEDIA, and wonders whether the way the deal with CROOKED MEDIA may indicate that SIRIUSXM has learned a lesson from the STITCHER experience.

"I can attest to the difficulty of podcasting as a medium," JACOBS writes. "My hat collection goes off to those who are killing it in podcasting, but I can tell you it's a microcosm who are still making a profit in radio broadcasting. And that's at a time when podcasting is white hot while 'no one listens to the radio.'"

Read "Why Is Podcasting So Effing Hard?." including some kind words for ALL ACCESS' Editor-in-Chief PERRY MICHAEL SIMON (who JACOBS dubs "The King of Accurate Snark"), by clicking here.

« see more Net News