Drennan

Longtime CLEVELAND sports radio personality BRUCE DRENNAN has returned to GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND to host a weekend show, "DRENNAN LIVE," on SUNDAYS 9-11a (ET).

DRENNAN, who hosted at WKNR under previous ownership in 2001-04 and later hosted a show and podcast for the station, has worked at WBBG-A, WHK-A, WWWE-A/WTAM-A, cable's SPORTSTIME OHIO, and SPORTSTALKCLEVELAND.COM and came back from a 2006 tax conviction connected to a sports gambling investigation to revive his radio career.

DRENNAN said, “Looking forward to once again being the most fan and caller-oriented show in CLEVELAND. DRENNAN LIVE is back!”

« see more Net News