Billions And Billions

SOUNDEXCHANGE says that it has passed the $9 billion mark in digital royalties distributed to music creators since 2003, including $235 million in first quarter 2022.

“SOUNDEXCHANGE is powering the future of music by distributing billions of dollars to creators who are the heart and soul of our industry,” said Pres./CEO MICHAEL HUPPE. “We’ve seen the return of our vibrant music community over the last several months, and we are proud to play a role in building a fairer, simpler, and more efficient industry. These remarkable milestones represent our ever-expanding commitment to combine technology, data, and advocacy to improve the creative return at all levels.”

