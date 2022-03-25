Burton

LEVAR BURTON will host the GRAMMY AWARDS Premiere Ceremony, the streaming pre-show handing out some of the awards before the main event, on APRIL 3rd beginning at 3:30p (ET). The show will stream from the MGM GRAND in LAS VEGAS, with a multi-nominee performance including MADISON CUNNINGHAM, FALU, NNENNA FREELON, KALANI PE'A, JOHN POPPER, and THE ISAACS, as well as individual performances by JIMMIE ALLEN, LEDISI, MON LAFERTE, ALLISON RUSSELL, and CURTIS STEWART.

Presenters for the pre-show will include ALLEN, ARLO PARKS, NATE BARGATZE, NNENNA FREELON, PIERCE FREELON, SYLVAN ESSO, and JIMMY JAM, It will stream live on YOUTUBE and live.grammy.com.

"I'm excited to host this celebration of the best performers across genres and art forms," said BURTON, a nominee this year in the Best Spoken Word Album category for "Aftermath." "I am incredibly honored in particular to be represented in the Best Spoken Word category this historic year, with a cohort of five other outstandingly talented Black men, along with the words of the late great Congressman JOHN LEWIS."

