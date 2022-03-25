HUBBARD Hot AC WRMF (97.9 FM)/WEST PALM BEACH is running a contest that offers listeners doubling of their paychecks, and the station is also taking a shot at cashing in on the WORDLE explosion with its own version of the word game.

With the morning KVJ SHOW's KEVIN ROLSTON, VIRGINIA SINICKI, and JASON PENNINGTON kicking things off on TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS, WRMF is calling out names of listeners every hour 9a-5p (ET), and the listeners chosen can call in and win to get their paychecks doubled.

The station is also promoting its own version of WORDLE, dubbed "WRMF-LE." Check it out at game.wrmf.com.

