Yung Joc

CORE RADIO GROUP Urban WWSZ-A-W233BF (STREETZ 94.5)/ATLANTA has resigned YUNG JOC for another 2 years to anchor YUNG JOC & THE STREETZ MORNING TAKEOVER.

PRES./CEO STEVE HEGWOOD said, "I am extremely pleased to re-sign YUNG JOC to lead our STREETZ MORNING TAKEOVER brand for another 2 years. We continue to experience success and acceptance in ATLANTA and other markets, thanks to our relationship with SUPERADIO. Our goal remains the same, to continue to service our community in every way possible."

