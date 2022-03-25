20 New Tour Dates

GRAMMY-Winning rock band IMAGINE DRAGONS have announced 20 new shows on their MERCURY WORLD TOUR. The summer North American tour will kick off this AUGUST in SALT LAKE CITY, UT with special guests MACKLEMORE and KINGS ELLIOT on select dates and making stadium stops in BOSTON, TORONTO, and their hometown of LAS VEGAS before wrapping up in LOS ANGELES, CA in SEPTEMBER. This tour will mark the band’s biggest North American shows of their career to date.

VERIZON will offer an exclusive presale for the IMAGINE DRAGONS 2022 tour in the U.S through the customer loyalty program VERIZON UP. Members will have first access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning MONDAY, 3/28 at 10a local time until THURSDAY, 3/31 at 10p local time. General tickets for the new shows go on sale starting FRIDAY, APRIL 1st at 10a local time on Ticketmaster.com. All other shows are on sale now.





