Friday Sessions

Friday's schedule at PODCAST MOVEMENT featured a panel of prominent industry figures discussing the state of the industry, plus sessions on a wide range of other podcasting topics.

AMPLIFI MEDIA founder, newly-minted NYU adjunct professor, and ALL ACCESS columnist STEVE GOLDSTEIN's panel on changes in the podcasting industry featured some of the industry's heavyweights offering their perspective on where the business is going as it emerges from the pandemic. The LOS ANGELES TIMES' JAZMIN AGUILERA decried a "disconnect" between the need for time for shows to find their audiences and the industry's pressure to achieve rapid success; SOUNDS PROFITABLE founder BRYAN BARLETTA warned that last year's surge from pandemic listening and subsequent dip was "an anomaly" and that numbers need to be compared with pre-pandemic levels, which are a more favorable comparison; and BLOOMBERG's ASHLEY CARMAN discussed her recent article about the "botched" merger of STITCHER into the SIRIUSXM organization, to which podcaster JORDAN HARBINGER related his experience dealing with sales organizations and the feeling that they are not aggressively selling for smaller podcasts, prompting HEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON to tout his company's "mini-networks" concentrating on groups of shows and success selling clusters of podcasts rather than just the hits.

GOLDSTEIN noted that local podcasting hasn't been "a thing" in general but that the LOS ANGELES TIMES is trying to develop distinctly SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA programming, and AGUILERA said that her organization is doing so in contrast from her previous employers at THE NEW YORK TIMES, including reporting on national and international issues from a LOS ANGELES perspective and on local issues from a national perspective.

HARBINGER said that paid promos on other shows have been the most effective way to promote his show, but he noted the problem of scaling the effort, which PEARSON, whose company heavily promotes podcasts on its broadcast stations, agreed poses the problem of "diminishing returns" from increased promo schedules, adding that the best method of promotion requires careful targeting to reach the desired audience.

The panel also addressed subscriptions as a monetization device in light of increasing talk of oversaturation of the subscription content market, and AGUILERA offered that a "freemium" model with bonus content or ad-free versions seems to be a fair way to do paid subscriptions; BARLETTA suggested that the effort and cost of maintaining a subscription product are underreported, but that the model holds hope as another source of revenue. And CARMAN said that she is finding that shows that found success and then put their product behind a paywall are encountering problems in "blunting their impact" and then in trying to re-establish themselves as a free product once moving away from subscriptions, and added that shows using PATREON models seem to be finding more success. But AGUILERA asked why people wouldn't pay a dollar for a podcast episode when they seem willing to pay a dollar for a song.

On video, PEARSON said that iHEART has "resisted the idea that every podcast needs a video version"; he argued that many shows should be embracing the idea that they are just "really good audio shows."

The opening keynote included SPOKE MEDIA's ALEISHA FORCE, DALAURA PATTON, and JANIELLE KASTNER offering detailed advice on how to book and produce successful podcasts, including how to approach representatives of celebrities, followed by RADIOLAB's LATIF NASSER telling his own career story from pitching stories to becoming the show's co-host, and things he's learned from his RADIOLAB experience.

This item will be updated throughout the day.

