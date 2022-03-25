Cox Media Group launches 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

COX MEDIA GROUP's TULSA, OK stations -- Country KWEN (K95.5), Hot AC KRAV (MIX 96) and KOKI-TV (FOX23) -- launched the 2022 TULSA ST. JUDE DREAM HOME GIVEAWAY fundraiser this morning (3/25) with its largest campaign target goal to date of raising $1.45 million through the sale of 14,500 tickets. This exceeds last year's campaign goal by 1,500 tickets. The giveaway is part of COX's year-long partnership with ST JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, which also includes the K95.5 COUNTRY CARES radiothon and serving as media partner for the ST. JUDE 5K walk/run.

The 2,600 sq. ft. ST. JUDE DREAM HOME is being built by SHAW HOMES, and will be given away on JUNE 26th. The modern farmhouse home is located in OWASSO, OK in the STONE CANYON subdivision, designed with an open floor plan, three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

In addition to the home, participants can also be entered to win a diamond necklace from ISRAEL DIAMOND SUPPLY, a trip to BOSTON to see KENNY CHESNEY in concert from K95.5, a 2022 JEEP WRANGLER SPORT from BOB MOORE CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM TULSA and a $5,000 gift card to grocery store chain REASOR'S. Tickets for these prizes will have individual deadlines.

“Tickets have sold out every year that our stations have promoted the DREAM HOME campaign, and we are confident that our audiences will help us reach this new goal before the giveaway on JUNE 26th,” said COX MEDIA GROUP TULSA Market VP CATHY GUNTHER. “This is the 10th year we have partnered on this campaign, and it has become a real passion project for our team.”

