Elliot In The Morning Now In Atlanta

CUMULUS MEDIA's Rock WNNX (Rock 100.5)/Atlanta has added ELLIOT IN THE MORNING to its lineup. Hosted by ELLIOT SEGAL, the show can be heard from 5:44a to -10a MONDAY through FRIDAY, starting MONDAY, MARCH 28th.

SEGAL's career spans more than three decades, starting with his hometown of HOUSTON out west to LOS ANGELES and across the country to NEW YORK. In 1999, he lit the on-air lamp in WASHINGTON, D.C., where he first broadcast the ELLIOT IN THE MORNING show alongside co-host DIANE STUPAR. The show’s focus has always remained the same: connecting with listeners.

VP/Market Manager, CUMULUS ATLANTA, SEAN SHANNON, said, “We’re beyond excited to bring ELLIOT IN THE MORNING to ATLANTA. ELLIOT and his team’s ability to engage listeners with funny, relatable content is exactly what we were looking for to complete our all-star weekday lineup.”

PD, AXEL LOWE added, “It's everything we were looking for in a morning show: topical, edgy, and extremely funny. We're excited to have ELLIOT IN THE MORNING on Rock 100.5!”

SEGAL said: “I’m very excited to be joining CUMULUS on ROCK 100.5 in ATLANTA. Thanks to SEAN SHANNON and DAVE MILNER. After spending time with them in ATLANTA and talking about my style of syndication and their vision for WNNX, we all decided it was the right fit. Also, thank you to BRIAN PHILIPS. Any opportunity to work with, and for, BRIAN is a rare opportunity that only makes you a better disc jockey or broadcaster. There is plenty of work ahead, but I look forward to getting started making ATLANTA part of the EITM network.”

