New App For Broadcasters

Global streaming provider CIRRUS STREAMING has launched a new interactive streaming app for broadcasters. According to BUSINESS WIRE, the new app empowers broadcasters to offer their listeners a much more robust and impactful listening session on mobile than ever before by enabling listeners to interact and engage with their favorite station in new, unique ways. The app is free to broadcasters and now includes new engaging features.

Those features include: "Broadcasters can create in-app polls, where listeners can answer a variety of different questions. This feature allows broadcasters to gain real-time insight on what listeners’ preferences are.

Listeners can also record shout-out audio snippets that can be played on-air by the broadcaster at any time. Additionally, listeners can create song alerts via push notifications when a song they flagged is about to play. These interactive and intuitive features undoubtedly take the app to the next level.

Behind the scenes, broadcasters have full customization and branding capabilities via CIRRUS STREAMING’s App Editor. The App Editor simplifies the entire app customization process by allowing broadcasters to edit its design within their browser. They can easily upload custom skins, choose color schemes, add images and logos, create custom menus, create listener polls, and turn in-app features on or off at any time. Due to the enhanced array of customization now offered, no two apps are ever alike."

CEO/CIRRUS STREAMING NICK CSAKANY said, “Creating and streaming content online is a full-time job today. We want to support and help broadcasters grow in this digital space, so we believe giving broadcasters complete control over their digital offerings is what sets us apart in this industry."

Click here for more info on the app.

