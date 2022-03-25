-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio February '22 PPM Ratings Today
by Charese Frugé
March 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM (PT)
NIELSEN AUDIO FEBRUARY '22 ratings results arrive TODAY for ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, DAYTON, FRESNO, GRAND RAPIDS, and WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming FRIDAY, 4/1, FEBRUARY '22 ratings for BAKERSFIELD, HONOLULU, KNOXVILLE, OMAHA, and TULSA.