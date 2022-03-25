-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio February '22 PPM Ratings Today
by Charese Frugé
March 31, 2022 at 3:07 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NIELSEN AUDIO FEBRUARY '22 ratings results arrive TODAY for BAKERSFIELD, HONOLULU, KNOXVILLE, OMAHA, and TULSA. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming Monday 4/4, FEBRUARY '22 Ratings for ALBUQUERQUE, EL PASO, HARRISBURG-LEBANON-CARLISLE, and METRO FAIRFIELD COUNTY.