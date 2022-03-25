Hawkins (Photo: Joe Seer/Shutterstock.com)

Several sources are reporting that FOO FIGHTERS' drummer TAYLOR HAWKINS is dead at the age of 50. The band was touring SOUTH AMERICA at the time of his death. HAWKINS reportedly was found dead in a hotel room in BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, where the band had been due to play at FESTIVAL ESTÉREO PICNIC IN BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA. They cancelled the performance. No cause of death has been revealed yet.

The band released a statement on social media: “The FOO FIGHTERS family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

As news of HAWKINS’ death spread, numerous musicians and celebrities took to social media to honor the late drummer. Read the full story in ROLLING STONE.

« see more Net News