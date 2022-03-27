Rogulski

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WJR-A/DETROIT reporter/anchor/host KEN ROGULSKI has joined KROL COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits WHMI/HOWELL, MI as News Dir. and Morning Drive Anchor, starting TODAY (3/28).

ROGULSKI served as a PD and host at KODA/HOUSTON in the '80s before his long tenure at WJR, where he arrived in 2002. He has also served as a correspondent for ABC NEWS and WESTWOOD ONE NEWS and guest-hosted WESTWOOD ONE's "FIRST LIGHT," and has won awards from the MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS, the ASSOCIATED PRESS, and the SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTSh.

In addition, WHMI has added another DETROIT radio veteran, MIKE SCOTT, for weeknights 7-10p, including the "90s at 9" feature.

« see more Net News