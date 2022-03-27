Partnering With Amazon/Wondery

AMAZON MUSIC and AMAZON's WONDERY have teamed with AUDACY's PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS to produce a slate of podcasts, with at least four co-productions coming under the deal. The first pair of shows to result from the agreement include an eight-episode look at the JANUARY 6th insurrection at the CAPITOL, "WILL BE WILD," hosted by reporters ANDREA BERNSTEIN and ILYA MARRITZ, and an investigative series from reporter EVAN RATLIFF. The companies previously partnered on DAN TABERSKI's "9/12."

“PINEAPPLE STREET is synonymous with exceptional, high-quality podcasts with some of the most accomplished journalists working today,” said WONDERY Chief Content Officer MARSHALL LEWY. “JENNA WEISS-BERMAN, MAX LINSKY, and the entire PINEAPPLE STREET team know how to take fascinating stories and turn them into podcasts you can’t stop listening to, and that you’ll recommend to anyone who will listen. We are thrilled to be deepening our relationship with them as we continue to expand to more listeners around the world.”

“AMAZON MUSIC and WONDERY have an absolutely incredible track record for reaching huge audiences with high-quality shows,” said BERMAN, co-founder of PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS. “We’re thrilled to be expanding our relationship with this incredible team to build on our success from last year with 9/12. We can’t wait for listeners around the world to hear these new shows.”

