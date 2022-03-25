Hawkins (Photo: Joe Seer/Shutterstock.com)

As ALL ACCESS reported on FRIDAY (NET NEWS 3/25/22), FOO FIGHTERS drummer TAYLOR HAWKINS has died at the age of 50. The band was touring SOUTH AMERICA at the time of his death, and HAWKINS was found dead in a hotel room in BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, where the band had been due to play at FESTIVAL ESTÉREO PICNIC. The band cancelled the performance.

CBS NEWS reports that HAWKINS had 10 different substances in his system when he died, according to a statement from COLUMBIA's attorney general. The statement said that the drugs found by a urine toxicological test performed by officials were marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines. An exact cause of death was not announced.

Since the sad news broke on FRIDAY (3/25), reactions and tributes have poured in from musicians around the world, including METALLICA, JOAN JETT, STEVEN TYLER, GEDDY LEE of RUSH, MATT CAMERON of PEARL JAM, STEVIE NICKS, FLEA from RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, and more. Check out WRIF/DETROIT's "Rock News" page HERE for these reactions and more.

Multi-Platinum SEATTLE Rockers CANDLEBOX ended their show on SATURDAY, MARCH 26th in DALLAS, TX at "The Echo Lounge And Music Hall" with a special tribute to HAWKINS, performing FOO FIGHTERS' “Learn To Fly” after an emotional lead singer KEVIN MARTIN said “You will be missed, TAYLOR HAWKINS, GOD bless." Check out the video HERE.

As soon as the news broke, radio programmers and personalities reacted as well. MERUELO MEDIA Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES went wall-to-wall FOO FIGHTERS and had night personality GREG BEHARRELL, weekend host MATT PINFIELD and Imaging Dir. STEW HERRERA in the studio sharing memories, playing music and archived audio clips from when HAWKINS was in studio at KLOS. The station also posted a few video clips on social of when he was at the station, one of which shows him playing a kids drum set and jamming with former JONESY'S JUKEBOX host and former SEX PISTOLS guitarist STEVE JONES.

KLOS PD KEITH CUNNINGHAM told ALL ACCESS, "TAYLOR often told us stories about growing up in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and listening to KLOS. And while he was a frequent in-studio guest or even guest host, it was the charitable things he was always willing to help with that show you what a great man he was - like helping us to raise money each year for ST. JUDE or donating his time and playing for free to raise money to fight cancer in honor of KLOS DJ BOB COBURN. I remember we got a text from him one day because he was so stoked we were playing VAN HALEN 'Mean Street.' TAYLOR loved VAN HALEN, and when EDDIE passed, he was the first to call-in and share emotional memories of one of his favorite guitar players of all time.

"While radio brands and their staff and listeners are always saddened when an artist passes, this one feels more personal and we will be doing our best to honor his life and musical legacy. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with the entire FOO FIGHTERS family, and especially with TAYLOR’s wife and kids, whom he loved so much. He was always full of fun, energy and smiles. We will continue to pay special tribute to him on the air for many days to come and we expect artists will also be calling in or stopping by to share their memories of such a great man and talent. R.I.P. TAYLOR, you’re already being missed."

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA MD SARA PARKER told ALL ACCESS, "We did several hours of FOOS after the news broke. WMMR's RYAN and SYDNEY TAYLOR hosted, and night personality JACKIE BAM BAM and midday personality PIERRE ROBERT chimed in. We have sprinkled in FOO FIGHTERS music throughout the weekend, and on MONDAY (3/28), we're doing tributes in each day part, most notably at noon with PIERRE who will probably go 2 to 3 hours with it." Check out a compilation of reactions from WMMR DJ's and friends here.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT PD JADE SPRINGART told ALL ACCESS, "This is just an incredibly tragic loss for the rock community and entire music industry. Our hearts are with TAYLOR’s family and friends and FOO FIGHTERS fans worldwide. You can see by the tributes pouring in how wonderful a person he was. In a tragedy like this, we are mourning together along with our listeners and are paying tribute together with the music of FOO FIGHTERS and giving our listeners an outlet to speak and share their memories and emotions. R.I.P.”

LOTUS RADIO Active Rock KDOT/RENO PD JAVE PATTERSON shared his comments with ALL ACCESS: "The first time I saw TAYLOR was at 'South Park Meadows' just south of AUSTIN, TX. While I was a huge ALANIS fan, through the show I couldn't keep my eyes off TAYLOR due the passion and purpose he commanded while beating the shit out of the drums. I hadn't seen a drummer hit so hard since seeing STEWART COPELAND playing with POLICE during the 'Synchronicity' tour. At the end of ALANIS' show, she overcame every musician and played their instruments like a ruler ... until TAYLOR. There was a visible struggle as she kicked his ass off the throne and pounded his kit while TAYLOR laughed on the sidelines. While I never met him, you could tell he was a humble master of his craft, gaining the respect of drum God DAVE GROHL, due to the sheer intent and passion of TAYLOR's playing."

Former longtime hardDRIVE Radio producer ROXY MYZAL posted this on her FACEBOOK page: "I’m sitting here in total shock learning about the untimely death of one of the most amazing drummers in the world! Sometime yesterday in BOGOTA, COLUMBIA, TAYLOR HAWKINS, a 50-year-old bundle of energy, left this mortal coil for that rock heaven. I’m sure he’s up there jamming with NEIL PEART and JOHN BONHAM. My heart is breaking for his wife and kids, and of course, his other half, DAVE GROHL and the rest of FOO FIGHTERS and crew, managers JOHN SILVA, GABY SKOLNEK and every FOO FIGHTER fan out there. He loved it when I told him about my rock encounters with LED ZEPPELIN, QUEEN, RINGO STARR, THE ROLLING STONES, and others. I remember teasing him about being so thin, 'Dude, go eat a burger!' There will never be another drummer quite like him. Rest In Peace, you crazy diamond."

BENZTOWN has produced an Audio Tribute to TAYLOR HAWKINS which was produced by MIKE LINDSAY, written by BILL ROYAL, and voiced by GREG SIMS. Check it out here.

