Staffing up

ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP is seeking candidates for a full-time position on its NASHVILLE team. The ideal candidate will possess excellent writing and editing skills, solid contacts in the Country radio and record label communities, strong communication skills, and a keen attention to detail. We’re looking for a self-starter who is able to juggle multiple projects simultaneously and be a team player, all while working from home. Above all, you must be passionate about Country music.

Interested? Send resume, cover letter, writing samples, and salary expectations to Senior Editor PHYLLIS STARK at pstark@allaccess.com and Chief HR Officer/Dir. of Finance KYM MATHERS at kmathers@allaccess.com. EOE

