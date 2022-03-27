Atlanta

RADIO ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9)/ATLANTA will hold their "BIRTHDAY BASH 2022 concert on SATURDAY JULY 16th. The 26th annual event will take place at the GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY CENTER PARC STADIUM. Showtime is scheduled for 6p-11p (ET)

The first wave of artists announced for the show are KODAK BLACK, ATLANTA's own 2 CHAINZ, and KALI. More performers will be revealed on APRIL 8th.

For ticket information check here.

