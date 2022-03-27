-
Silverfish Media's Patrick Thomas And Wife, Viveca, Welcome A Son
by Phyllis Stark
March 28, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to SILVERFISH MEDIA Pres. and BIG D & BUBBA SHOW Executive Producer PATRICK THOMAS and his wife, VIVECA ZETTERSTEN, who welcomed their first child together, son ROY KINGSLEY, on SUNDAY (3/27) at six pounds and seven ounces. THOMAS, who also has a daughter from a previous marriage, reports that "Mom and baby are doing well."
Congratulate him here.