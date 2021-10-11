Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Lil Nas X Holds Top Spot; Doja Cat Runner Up; Latto Top 5; Dragons Rise

* LIL NAS X spends a third non-consecutive week at #1 with "That's What I Want"

* DOJA CAT is the runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Woman" and is +1343 spins

* LATTO goes top 5, rising 6*-4* with "Big Energy," up 1422 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS continues their surge up the Top 40 chart as "Enemy From League Of Legends" moves 10*-7* and is +1477 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION & DUA LIPA are top 15 in their 3rd week, soaring 19*-13* with "Sweetest Pie," up 1924 spins

* CAMILA CABELLO and ED SHEERAN goes top 15 as well, up 16*-14* with "Bam Bam" at +965 spins

* DOVE CAMERON is top 20 with "Boyfriend," up 21*-19* with a notable 1214 spins

* EM BEIHOLD leaps 28*-23* with "Numb Little Bug" at +858 spins

* TYGA and DOJA CAT go top 30 with "Freaky Deaky" up 35*-30* and +715 spins

* LABRINTH & ZENDAYA have the top debut at 36* with "I'm Tired"

* BECKY G & KAROL G enter at 38* with "MAMIII"

* EDDIE BENJAMIN "Weatherman" makes its debut at 40*

Rhythmic: RCA Scores Top 4 Again, Doja Remains #1; Gunna/Future/Young Thug Top 5; Saweetie/H.E.R., YG Top 10

* DOJA CAT is once again tops the Rhythm chart with "Woman" and RCA retains the top four songs on the Rhythm chart this week - in the same order as last week

* GUNNA goes top 5, with "Pushin P" featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG, up 6*-5* and +361 spins

* SAWEETIE lands another top 10 hit with "Closer", featuring H.E.R, up 11*-9* and +310 spins

* YG is top 10 with "Scared Money" featuring J. COLE & MONEYBAGG YO, rising 12*-10* and +257 spins

* TYGA x DOJA CAT go top 15, up 17*-13* with "Freaky Deaky", up 366 spins

* FUTURE also enters the top 15 with "Worst Day," moving 16*-14* and +205 spins

* JACK HARLOW is the third new entry to the top 15 with "Nail Tech" up 18*-15*

* MEGAN THEE STALLION & DUA LIPA are top 20, up 26*-18* with "Sweetest Pie" at +637 spins

* GUCCI MANE also goes top 20, rising 23*-20* with "Rumors" featuring LIL DURK, up 104 spins

* SHENSEEA surges 30*-22* with "R U That" featuring 21 SAVAGE

* QUEEN NAIJA & BIG SEAN leap 31*-24* with "Hate Our Love"

* The top debut belongs to RUSS at 27* with "Handsomer" and +348 spins

* OMAH LAY & JUSTIN BIEBER soar 40*-29* with "Attention," up 260 spins

* B-LOVEE debuts at 36* with "My Everything"

Urban: SZA Holds Top Spot; Fireboy DML x Ed Sheeran, Rod Wave Top 10; JNR Choi, YG Top 15

* SZA holds the top spot for a second week with "I Hate U"

* FIREBOY DML X ED SHEERAN enter the top 10 with "Peru," up 11*-9* and is +213 spins

* ROD WAVE has yet another top 10 with "By Your Side," rising 12*-10* and +175 spins

* JNR CHOI enters the top 15 at Urban, moving 16*-12* with "To The Moon" at +626 spins

* YG goes top 15, up 17*-15* with "Scared Money," up 418 spins

* QUEEN NAJIA & BIG SEAN go top 20, climbing 21*-18* with "Hate Our Love" - up 298 spins

* J.I.D debuts at 36* with "Surround Sound," featuring 21 SAVAGE

* TYGA and DOJA CAT enter at 37* with "Freaky Deaky"

* 50 CENT enters at #40 with "Powder Power Respect," featuring JEREMIH

Hot AC: Gayle Holds Top Spot; Lil Nas X Top 5; Doja/Weeknd 'You', 5 Seconds Top 15; Camila/Ed Top 20

* GAYLE remains #1 again this week with "abcdefu"

* LIL NAS X goes top 5 with "That's What I Want," up 7*-5* and +305 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS have a notable spin gain of 391 with "Enemy From League Of Legends" despite remaining at #9

* DOJA CAT and the WEEKND go top 15 with "You Right," moving 16*-14* at +295 spins

* 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER go top 15, up 18*-15* with "Complete Mess," at +498 spins

* CAMILA CABELLO and ED SHEERAN enter the top 20, climbing 21*-19* with "Bam Bam," up 351 spins

* DOVE CAMERON leaps 34*-28* with "Boyfriend," up 148 spins

* THE BAND CAMINO debut at 37* with "I Think I Like You," up 115 spins

* DOJA CAT debuts at 38* with "Woman"

Active Rock: Shinedown Hold Top Spot; Falling In Reverse Top 3; Jelly Roll Top 5; Dorothy Top 15; Black Keys, Volbeat Top 20

* SHINEDOWN holds the top spot with "Planet Zero" for a 4th week

* FALLING IN REVERSE go top 3 with "Zombified," up 5*-3* and +120 spins

* JELLY ROLL enter the top 5, up 7*-4* with "Dead Man Walking," up 140 spins

* DOROTHY enters the top 15, rising 17*-15* with "Rest In Peace"

* BLACK KEYS go top 20, up 22*-17* with "Wild Child," up 179 spins

* VOLBEAT go top 20, up 24*-19* with "Temple Of Ekur" at +152 spins

* FOZZY has the lone debut at 36* with "I Still Burn" - up 143 spins

Alternative: Chili Peppers New #1; Bob Moses Top 5; Keys Rising; Weezer, Rex Orange County Top 15; Florence Top 20

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS take over the top spot, moving 2*-1* wit "Black Summer" - up 141 spins

* BOB MOSES go top 5, up 7*-5* with "Love Brand New" and +213 spins

* BLACK KEYS move 10*-7* with "Wild Child," and are +477 spins

* WEEZER vaults into the top 20, up 27*-14* with "A Little Bit Of Love," soaring 425 spins

* REX ORANGE COUNTY goes top 15, up 19*-15* with "Keep It Up" at +136 spins

* FLORENCE + THE MACHINE surge well into the top 20 with "My Love," up 23*-16* and +317 spins

* ARCADE FIRE debut at 32* with "The Lightning I, II," at +343 spins

* YUNGBLUD enters at 35* with "The Funeral" at +166 spins

Triple A: Portugal.The Man New #1; Head And The Heart Runner Up; Lumineers Top 5; Black Keys Top 10

* PORTUGAL. THE MAN hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "What, Me Worry?"

* HEAD AND THE HEART are the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Virginia (Wind In The Heart)" and are +39 spins

* LUMINEERS enter the top 5, up 7*-4* at +91 spins

* BLACK KEYS vault 15*-6* in their second week with "Wild Child" at +151 spins

* FLORENCE + THE MACHINE soar into the top 15, up 22*-14* with "My Love" at +143 spins

* CAAMP have the top debut at 22* with "Believe," up 83 spins

* BONNIE RAITT debuts at 30* with "Made Up Mind"

