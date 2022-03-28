New Podcast

As part of RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE’s 15th birthday celebration, the station has expanded its "Community Stories" segment into a weekly podcast, "UNIQUELY MILWAUKEE." The show, posting on MONDAYS, is hosted by the station's Audio Storyteller, SALAM FATAYER.



FATAYER said, “Spending my formative years in the occupied territories of PALESTINE really ignited my passion for storytelling. It’s an honor to share someone’s story and give listeners authentic perspectives from different viewpoints.”

Director Of Content NATE IMIG, Exec. Producer of the podcast, said, “'Community Stories' are a beloved part of RADIO MILWAUKEE. By expanding this content into a weekly thematic podcast, UNIQUELY MILWAUKEE will greatly increase the amount of stories we’re able to share with listeners.”

