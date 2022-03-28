Gallo

SUITERADIO’s 24/7 Classic Country format THE LEGEND has hired DAN GALLO for morning drive. GALLO spent 14 years as morning personality at COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Country KTHT (COUNTRY LEGENDS 97.1)/HOUSTON until his departure in 2021 (NET NEWS 9/23/21). Before that, he spent two decades at Country KILT-F/HOUSTON.

ED CHANDLER will remain in the midday position, and afternoons will be hosted by SUITERADIO's ROWDY YATES.

“When this level of talent makes itself available, you take advantage of it,” said SUITERADIO COO PAT FANT. “Personality is power, and we strive to recruit the best, and let them do what they do on all of our 24/7 formats,” added SUITERADIO Pres. CRUZE.

Congratulate GALLO here.

« see more Net News