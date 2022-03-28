-
Steve Raizes Upped to EVP/Podcasting And Audio At Paramount
March 28, 2022 at 7:15 AM (PT)
PARAMOUNT SVP/Podcasting and Audio STEVE RAIZES has been promoted to EVP/Podcasting and Audio, with added responsibilities overseeing CBS NEWS audio initiatives, reports VARIETY.
RAIZES, who joined PARAMOUNT predecessor VIACOM at COMEDY CENTRAL in 2003, will report to PARAMOUNT Streaming EVP/CMO DOMENIC DIMEGLIO and CBS NEWS & STATIONS Pres. NEERAJ KHEMLANI. CBS NEWS RADIO VP/GM CRAIG SWAGLER will report to RAIZES.