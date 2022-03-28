Raizes

PARAMOUNT SVP/Podcasting and Audio STEVE RAIZES has been promoted to EVP/Podcasting and Audio, with added responsibilities overseeing CBS NEWS audio initiatives, reports VARIETY.

RAIZES, who joined PARAMOUNT predecessor VIACOM at COMEDY CENTRAL in 2003, will report to PARAMOUNT Streaming EVP/CMO DOMENIC DIMEGLIO and CBS NEWS & STATIONS Pres. NEERAJ KHEMLANI. CBS NEWS RADIO VP/GM CRAIG SWAGLER will report to RAIZES.

