Launches in U.K.

LONDON-based Country music channel COUNTRY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT (CME) has launched in the U.K. on television through video streaming platform ON DEMAND 365. ON DEMAND 365 is available on FREEVIEW channel 265, ROKU, SAMSUNG+, apps for IOS and ANDROID, and, in Greater MANCHESTER, on FREEVIEW channel 97.

CME offers a 24-hour channel of Country music videos, largely from independent labels and artists from NASHVILLE. The channel covers a wide selection of categories and genres, including Country, Americana, Roots, Bluegrass, International, Oldies and more.

Last month, CME launched in the U.S. via the LOCAL NOW streaming service (NET NEWS 2/17).

« see more Net News