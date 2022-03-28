-
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation Honors Four 'Local Broadcast Legends' For 2022
Four veteran broadcasting personalities are being honored by the WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION as the organization's 2022 Local Broadcast Legends.
The newly-minted "legends" include former longtime News-Talk WTMJ-A/MILWAUKEE afternoon host JONATHAN GREEN; MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING News-Talk WIZM-A-K222AG/LA CROSSE morning host MIKE HAYES; former MID-WEST FAMILY Country WAXX/EAU CLAIRE midday host TERRY WEST; and CBS affiliate WFRV-TV (LOCAL 5)/GREEN BAY news anchor TOM ZALASKI.