Honoring Legends

Four veteran broadcasting personalities are being honored by the WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION as the organization's 2022 Local Broadcast Legends.

The newly-minted "legends" include former longtime News-Talk WTMJ-A/MILWAUKEE afternoon host JONATHAN GREEN; MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING News-Talk WIZM-A-K222AG/LA CROSSE morning host MIKE HAYES; former MID-WEST FAMILY Country WAXX/EAU CLAIRE midday host TERRY WEST; and CBS affiliate WFRV-TV (LOCAL 5)/GREEN BAY news anchor TOM ZALASKI.





Green, Hayes, West, Zalaski







