TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/ALBANY, NY Market Pres./CRO/Chief Content Officer KEVIN RICH is joining BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP as VP/Operations, starting MONDAY, APRIL 18th.

RICH joined the TOWNSQUARE ALBANY cluster as GSM in 2011 and was named DOS in 2016. He previously served as Sr. AE at CBS RADIO/SEATTLE and CITADEL/SYRACUSE and an AE at WRMF/WEST PALM BEACH, FL. He will be based at the company's NAPLES, FL headquarters.

“It’s an absolute privilege to welcome KEVIN into our BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP family,” said CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY. “His credentials and leadership skills are the perfect fit with our organization. We look forward to KEVIN sharing his outstanding strategic skill set, especially on the digital side of the business, with our teams across the organization.”

“KEVIN’s background and experience is the perfect complement to our strategy and vision as we continue to evolve and grow as a company,” said EVP/COO BRIAN BEASLEY. “I look forward to KEVIN working closely with our market managers and their teams in taking our business to the next level and beyond across all our platforms.”

“I am thrilled to join the BEASLEY MEDIA family at a pivotal moment in the company’s growth,” said RICH. “This is an exciting time for our industry, and I am honored to be joining such a talented team as we continue to deliver the very best content, provide comprehensive solutions to advertisers, and strengthen our market presence in the communities we serve.”

