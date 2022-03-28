Palomino Festival in Pasadena, CA 7/9

GOLDENVOICE will host its inaugural, one-day PALOMINO FESTIVAL at BROOKSIDE at the ROSE BOWL in PASADENA, CA on SATURDAY, JULY 9th.

The artist lineup of Country and Americana acts includes: KACEY MUSGRAVES, WILLIE NELSON & FAMILY, JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT, TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS, ORVILLE PECK, OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, VALERIE JUNE, CHARLEY CROCKETT, PAUL CAUTHEN, NIKKI LANE, MORGAN WADE, SIERRA FERRELL, LANGHORNE SLIM, AMYTHYST KIAH, SIERRA HULL, LOW CUT CONNIE, JAMIE WYATT, IAN NOE, LOGAN LEDGER and THE COMPTON COWBOYS.

“It has been a dream for as long as I can remember to do a festival taking a modern, fresh approach to today’s Alt-Country music," said GOLDENVOICE head talent buyer STACY VEE. "Artists in the space have been pushing boundaries, creating sounds that are brand new. I wanted to fan these flames and celebrate this changing culture. We at GOLDENVOICE love doing things our own way, and there are a lot of artists out there right now doing the same thing. We came together to celebrate carving your own path. This is PALOMINO.”

PALOMINO FESTIVAL passes will be available for purchase starting this FRIDAY (4/1) at noon (PT). For information on ticket pricing, click here.

